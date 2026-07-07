Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 18,101 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,064 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 689,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here