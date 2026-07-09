Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 4,544 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 193.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $236.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.80 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $228.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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