Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the bank's stock after selling 22,736 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in UMB Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 636.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,618 shares of the bank's stock worth $156,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock valued at $366,743,000 after purchasing an additional 751,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $85,885,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,809,824 shares of the bank's stock worth $553,322,000 after purchasing an additional 493,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,148.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,065 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 388,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $144.59. 397,746 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,756. The firm's 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,192.24. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the sale, the president owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.82.

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About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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