Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,817 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,257,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,942,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,483 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $75,612,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,368,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,558,627,000 after purchasing an additional 934,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $44.71. 1,753,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio is 95.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Carlyle Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.29.

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Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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