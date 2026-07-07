Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 7,434 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $229.27. 163,421 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,404. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.33 and a 12 month high of $229.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $209.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 62.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.93.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.36 per share, with a total value of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. This represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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