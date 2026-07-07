Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Amgen by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 988,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 from $327, signaling slightly improved expectations even though it kept a hold rating. Benzinga report on Truist target increase

Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 from $327, signaling slightly improved expectations even though it kept a rating. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Amgen to Buy (Rank #2), citing better earnings outlook, which could support shares in the near term. Yahoo Finance/Zacks upgrade report

Zacks upgraded Amgen to (Rank #2), citing better earnings outlook, which could support shares in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its neutral rating and set a $350 target, indicating the stock may be priced a bit ahead of fundamentals. American Banking News Cantor Fitzgerald report

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its rating and set a $350 target, indicating the stock may be priced a bit ahead of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Amgen was also highlighted as trading below market strength in a recent report, reflecting pressure on the shares after a prior decline and ongoing investor caution around Tavneos and pipeline prospects. Yahoo Finance stock dips report

Amgen was also highlighted as trading below market strength in a recent report, reflecting pressure on the shares after a prior decline and ongoing investor caution around Tavneos and pipeline prospects. Negative Sentiment: Quiver Quant noted regulatory scrutiny of Tavneos and questions about Amgen’s pipeline, especially in obesity, which has weighed on investor sentiment. Quiver Quant analysis

Amgen Trading Up 0.5%

AMGN traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $368.36. 388,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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