Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 94,341 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Grange Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Visa by 25.3% during the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,159 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $352.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $328.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.88. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here