Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,258 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after buying an additional 2,410,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after buying an additional 2,262,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: An external audit of UnitedHealth’s HouseCalls senior home visits found that nearly 97% of diagnoses were supported by patients’ medical records, easing concerns that the unit was inflating diagnoses to increase Medicare reimbursements. Reuters article

An external audit of UnitedHealth’s HouseCalls senior home visits found that nearly 97% of diagnoses were supported by patients’ medical records, easing concerns that the unit was inflating diagnoses to increase Medicare reimbursements. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said the audit helps validate its home-health practices, which could reduce regulatory and reputational risk around Medicare Advantage reimbursement concerns. Healthcare Dive article

UnitedHealth said the audit helps validate its home-health practices, which could reduce regulatory and reputational risk around Medicare Advantage reimbursement concerns. Positive Sentiment: The stock has been one of the stronger large-cap healthcare names this year, with coverage noting a solid first-half rebound and signs that management is addressing prior problem areas. Motley Fool article

The stock has been one of the stronger large-cap healthcare names this year, with coverage noting a solid first-half rebound and signs that management is addressing prior problem areas. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is also being viewed more favorably for its strategy shift toward profitability, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion supporting the turnaround case. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth is also being viewed more favorably for its strategy shift toward profitability, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion supporting the turnaround case. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded insurance coverage for Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in adults 45 and older, reinforcing its role in broadening access to emerging medical technologies. Yahoo Finance article

The company expanded insurance coverage for Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in adults 45 and older, reinforcing its role in broadening access to emerging medical technologies. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 while keeping a hold rating, which is constructive but still implies the stock may be trading above the firm’s view of fair value. Benzinga article

HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 while keeping a hold rating, which is constructive but still implies the stock may be trading above the firm’s view of fair value. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent market commentary still highlighted a prior pullback in the shares, suggesting investors are watching whether the rebound is durable. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE UNH opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $395.60 and its 200-day moving average is $336.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $430.20. The firm has a market cap of $388.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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