Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 9,324 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 96,532 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,421 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6,350.5% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $653.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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