Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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