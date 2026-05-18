Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $130.90 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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