Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) by 489.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in Shell were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,086 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the energy company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.08. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $94.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Shell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $101.00 price objective on Shell and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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