Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $1.34 Million in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Weiss Ratings lowered ResMed from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ResMed from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.03, for a total value of $1,252,890.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,035,959.69. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,973 shares of company stock worth $4,386,031. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $202.03 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.41. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 27.44%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. ResMed's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. ResMed's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed NYSE: RMD is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed's product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

See Also

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