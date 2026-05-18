Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts: Sign Up

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Pinnacle West Capital's payout ratio is 67.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,766. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinnacle West Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinnacle West Capital wasn't on the list.

While Pinnacle West Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here