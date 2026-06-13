Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 593.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.3% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 171,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $382.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business's 50 day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.33. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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