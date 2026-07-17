Integrity Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Integrity Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,548 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 24,804 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,626 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $200,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,845 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 649 shares of the software giant's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance cut their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $620.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $557.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $401.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.43. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here