Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,975 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.77.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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