Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 352.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,840 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 112,840 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a PE ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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