Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 730,224 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 194,295 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $32,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.72.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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