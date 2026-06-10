Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,338 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of INTC opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $542.41 billion, a PE ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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