Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 365.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,772 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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