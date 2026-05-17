Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a PE ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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