Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,942,132 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,747,083 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.50% of Intel worth $920,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $542.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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