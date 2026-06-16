Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $642.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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