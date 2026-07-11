Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.88.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $109.84. 70,546,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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