Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,303 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 169,647 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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