Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Lifted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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