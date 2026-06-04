Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 2,244 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of AMD opened at $542.52 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day moving average is $261.63. The company has a market capitalization of $884.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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