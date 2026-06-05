Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $301.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $245.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.84. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here