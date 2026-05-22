Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires 5,679 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Intellus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.9% of Intellus Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,219.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide, Lilly’s next-generation obesity drug, delivered strong Phase 3 results, with patients losing up to 28.3% of body weight over 80 weeks and as much as 30.3% over 104 weeks in an extension study. The data strengthens the drug’s commercial outlook and supports expectations for a future regulatory filing. Article Title

Retatrutide, Lilly’s next-generation obesity drug, delivered strong Phase 3 results, with patients losing up to 28.3% of body weight over 80 weeks and as much as 30.3% over 104 weeks in an extension study. The data strengthens the drug’s commercial outlook and supports expectations for a future regulatory filing. Positive Sentiment: The company said retatrutide produced “meaningful” weight loss and appears to be a potential blockbuster in the fast-growing obesity market, adding to momentum behind Lilly’s already-strong GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

The company said retatrutide produced “meaningful” weight loss and appears to be a potential blockbuster in the fast-growing obesity market, adding to momentum behind Lilly’s already-strong GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a broad oncology showcase for the 2026 ASCO meeting, including Phase 3 data for Retevmo and Verzenio, plus updates from its acquired Kelonia Therapeutics and other cancer programs. That highlights pipeline breadth beyond obesity and could support longer-term growth expectations. Article Title

Lilly also announced a broad oncology showcase for the 2026 ASCO meeting, including Phase 3 data for Retevmo and Verzenio, plus updates from its acquired Kelonia Therapeutics and other cancer programs. That highlights pipeline breadth beyond obesity and could support longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces also argued that Lilly’s booming GLP-1 and obesity portfolio, including Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo, keeps its growth story intact and may leave the stock with more upside.

Several commentary pieces also argued that Lilly’s booming GLP-1 and obesity portfolio, including Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo, keeps its growth story intact and may leave the stock with more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly completed the acquisition of Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology to its genetic medicine platform. The deal is strategically constructive, but likely too small to move earnings near term. Article Title

Lilly completed the acquisition of Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology to its genetic medicine platform. The deal is strategically constructive, but likely too small to move earnings near term. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also raised $8.9 billion in debt, which increases financial flexibility for pipeline expansion and acquisitions, though it adds leverage. Article Title

Lilly also raised $8.9 billion in debt, which increases financial flexibility for pipeline expansion and acquisitions, though it adds leverage. Negative Sentiment: One legal headline noted a lawsuit alleging a Trulicity rebate fraud scheme that cost Lilly more than $200 million. While not the main driver today, it could create some overhang if litigation expands. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3%

LLY opened at $1,041.89 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $981.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $941.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,003.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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