Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Acquired by DUTCH ASSET Corp

DUTCH ASSET Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 341.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.3%

IBKR stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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