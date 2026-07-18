Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,343 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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