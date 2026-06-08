Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,146,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $420,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,283,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,729 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $84.40 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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