Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by Munro Partners

Munro Partners raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Munro Partners' holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after buying an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $820,589,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $94.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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