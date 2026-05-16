Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,126 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.25.

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Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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