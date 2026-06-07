Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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