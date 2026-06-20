Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by NWF Advisory Services Inc.

NWF Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,259 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $96.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.22.

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Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

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