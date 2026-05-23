Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,063 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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