Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,566 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,203 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $273,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 107,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 284.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,770,647,000 after buying an additional 413,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.67 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,887.88. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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