Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intercontinental Exchange News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE and OKX announced plans to launch perpetual futures tied to ICE Brent Crude and WTI Crude benchmarks, extending ICE’s oil pricing products into a 24/7 crypto derivatives venue and potentially increasing the reach of its commodities franchise. ICE Brent and ICE WTI Perpetual Futures to Launch on OKX

ICE and OKX announced plans to launch perpetual futures tied to ICE Brent Crude and WTI Crude benchmarks, extending ICE’s oil pricing products into a 24/7 crypto derivatives venue and potentially increasing the reach of its commodities franchise. Positive Sentiment: ICE said it launched its first futures contracts based on battery materials, signaling continued product expansion beyond its traditional financial and energy offerings. Intercontinental Exchange: ICE Launches its first Futures Contracts Based on Battery Materials

ICE said it launched its first futures contracts based on battery materials, signaling continued product expansion beyond its traditional financial and energy offerings. Positive Sentiment: ICE highlighted record all-contract open interest in its financials complex, which suggests strong trading activity and healthy demand for its market infrastructure products. Intercontinental Exchange: ICE Financials Complex Helps Drive Record All Contract Open Interest at ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $740,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,805,322. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,334. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $194.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ICE opened at $153.09 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.17 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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