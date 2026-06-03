InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC is Reinhart Partners LLC.'s 4th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for approximately 4.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.63% of InterDigital worth $132,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in InterDigital by 186.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

View Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.06 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,310. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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