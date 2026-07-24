InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of InterDigital worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.0% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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InterDigital Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.64.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,996.80. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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