InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned 0.06% of InterDigital worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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InterDigital Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $253.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average is $327.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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