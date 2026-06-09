InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of InterDigital worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $255.60 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $303.08 and its 200-day moving average is $328.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

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