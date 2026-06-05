InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Stake Lowered by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 27,105 shares during the quarter. InterDigital makes up 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.27% of InterDigital worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $251,250,000 after buying an additional 123,686 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $132,973,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $127,202,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $124,703,000 after buying an additional 40,335 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,271.70. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $261.07 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.06 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $304.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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