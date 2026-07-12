International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,641 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,529. The stock has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.17. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.28.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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