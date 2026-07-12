International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability.

RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America kept a Buy rating on PG while lowering its price target to $166 from $170 , still implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Bank of America kept a rating on PG while lowering its price target to , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted PG as a Dividend King with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum.

Recent commentary highlighted PG as a with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently underperformed the broader market in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock.

Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst.

Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One article framed PG as facing a “fresh market test,” suggesting investors are still assessing whether its valuation and growth outlook justify renewed buying.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.15. 12,472,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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