International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,165 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,825,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,274. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $223.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.79. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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