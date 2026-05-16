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International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Quest Diagnostics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • International Assets Investment Management opened a new position in Quest Diagnostics, buying 55,228 shares valued at about $92,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $2.90 billion, both above analyst estimates. Revenue also rose 9.2% year over year.
  • The company’s board authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program, covering up to 4.7% of outstanding shares, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with a $216.58 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quest Diagnostics.

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,228 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,652,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,713,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $186.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average is $189.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Quest Diagnostics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $538,372.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,523.26. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $1,146,115.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,841,227.62. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,214. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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