International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,367 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 101,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,016,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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